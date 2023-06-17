News you can trust since 1895
No more coronavirus-related deaths recorded across Worksop and Retford

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period across Worksop and Retford.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 455 people had died in Bassetlaw district by June 1, unchanged from on the week before.

They are among 17,764 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 15 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.