No Covid-related deaths recorded across Worksop and Retford area in latest weekly period

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across Worksop and Retford area over the latest seven-day reporting period.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:03 BST

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show a total of 456 people had died in the area by June 22, unchanged from the week before.

They are among 17,816 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before July 6, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22.