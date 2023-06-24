The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show a total of 455 people had died in Bassetlaw district by Thursday, June 8, unchanged from the week before.

They are among 17,784 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,716 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 8, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 22 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 192,716 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8.

Meanwhile, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, June 18, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on June 18 was down from six on the same day the previous week.

The trust runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital.

Across England there were 1,866 people in hospital with Covid as of June 18. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 24 per cent in the past two weeks.