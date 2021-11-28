New measures announced as one of two cases of Omicron Covid variant revealed in Notts
PM Boris Johnson has announced new measures after it emerged that one of two confirmed cases of the new Covid variant is in Nottinghamshire.
Speaking to the nation at around 5pm on Saturday, November 27, Mr Johnson announced plans to increase African countries where the new Omicron variant of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the Nottingham area.
Anyone entering the UK – including British citizens returning from abroad – must also attend a testing site within two days of entering the UK, and self-isolate until they are given the all-clear.
Anyone living in the same household as anyone who contracts the new variant will also have to self isolate for 10 days.
Face coverings are also being made mandatory in shops and on public transport again.
The latest measures will be reviewed in three weeks.