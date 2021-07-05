NHS data shows 67,515 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 70 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 65,833 were aged 25 and over – 77 per cent of the age group.

It means 1,682 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

More than two-thirds of people in Bassetlaw have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 83,845 people in Bassetlaw have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 87 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Bassetlaw.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Manton, Clumber and Elkesley, with 75.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton, 74 per cent

3) Retford North, 73.5 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Worksop Cheapside, 52.7 per cent

2) Worksop Town and South, 65.1 per cent

3) Ranskill, Everton and Gringley, 68.2 per cent

Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67 per cent of the age group.

In total, 37.1 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 82 per cent of people over 16.