More than 85 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows the trust – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw and Mexborough’s Montagu hospitals, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary – was caring for 102 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, October 19.

It is in line with the number of people in trust hospitals the previous Wednesday, October 12.

The number of DBTH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 48.

Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42 per cent.