More than 500 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 58,532 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (June 28) in Nottinghamshire up from 57,988 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 544 over the weekend, official figures show.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 7,067 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,350.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 55,210 over the period, to 4,755,078.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 346,893 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 2,893 over the period.