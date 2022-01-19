Health bosses have called on people across the region to pause to remember all those who have died during the course of the pandemic from March 2020.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “With deep sadness, we share that we have registered 1,000 deaths related to Covid-19 at the trust since the pandemic began.

“To mark this very sad milestone and pay our respects to those we have lost throughout the course of the past 22 months, we are asking colleagues and our communities to observe one minute of silence on Monday January 24 at 11am.”

A minute's silence will be held to remember Bassetlaw's 1,000 Covid victims.

Since March 2020, staff at the trust have cared for thousands of inpatients who have tested positive for Covid-19 with “great dedication and compassion and, thankfully, the large majority have safely returned home – a testament to the skill and devotion of our local NHS heroes,” the statement added.

“Unfortunately 1,000 patients did not recover – and each represents a chair which was left empty this Christmas time as well as a much-missed presence at the next gathering of friends and loved ones in the coming months and years to come once this pandemic is beyond us.

“Like families across the country, as a trust we too have lost individuals close to us.

"Together we cherish the memories of our friends and co-workers, Kevin Smith, Dr Medhat Atalla, Lorraine Butterfield, Susan Bishop and Tracy Robinson who passed away, following brief but extremely brave and determined battles with Covid-19.

“For those we have lost, we will simply remember them and everything they meant to us. May they rest in peace.

“On Monday January 24 at 11am, our hospitals will fall silent for one minute to remember those no longer with us. We will also share a special one-off service presented by our Chaplaincy team next week.

If you have lost a loved one and are struggling with your mental health, support is available for you: https://www.nhs.uk/.../clinical-depression/support-groups/