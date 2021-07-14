After that date – being dubbed Freedom Day – it will no longer be compulsory to wear a mask in enclosed spaces and on public transport, with the public being allowed to make their own choices.

But Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has said that it will take every precaution possible to help protect patients and visitors to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough will be asked to don masks.

A spokesman said: “While certain restrictions are set to ease from July 19, we will still politely ask that anyone coming to our hospital sites wear an appropriate face covering until further notice.

Visitors to Bassetlaw Hospital will still be required to wear a mask after July 19.