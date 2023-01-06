A total of 409 people had died in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5, up from 405 on December 21.

They are among 16,333 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5, up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.