A total of 415 people had died in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 19, up from 412 the week before.

They are among 16,507 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19, up from 178,133 a week ago.