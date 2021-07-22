First coronavirus death for months recorded in Bassetlaw after 'sharp rise' in cases

A total of 10,434 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 21, up from 10,303 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Bassetlaw now stands at 8,883 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 8,619.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,404 over the period, to 5,563,006.

(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Bassetlaw.

The dashboard shows 230 people had died in the area by July 21 (Wednesday) – up from 229 on Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,221 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Bassetlaw have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 71,592 people had received both jabs by July 20 (Tuesday) – 71% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 69% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.