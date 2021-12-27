As many of us have spent Christmas with family and friends there will be in an increased need for coronavirus testing in the coming days.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has also announced that no new Covid-19 restrictions will be announced for England ahead of the New Year.

He urged the public to ring in the New Year with outdoor celebrations and asked that those celebrating test before meeting with others.

A list of testing sites in Worksop and Retford have been released. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Nottinghamshire County Council has released the following information on the opening times for testing sites in the area.

Opening times of PCR testing sites - for people who have symptoms of Covid-19

Central Avenue car park, in Worksop

January 1: 10am - 2pm

All other days: 8am - 6pm

Book online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or phone 119

Community testing sites for lateral flow tests – for people without symptoms.Most of these testing sites will be closed between December 25 - 28 and January 1-4 2022.

Some sites will be open between Christmas and New Year, as below:

Worksop Old Market Square, Wednesday December 29 from 9am-3.30pm