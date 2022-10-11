Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 74 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 5 was up from 53 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at DBTH – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough – occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks; 28 days ago, there were 26.

Across England there were 9,631 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds. The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67 per cent.