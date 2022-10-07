Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 74 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 74 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 on October 5 was up from 53 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 26.
Across England there were 9,631 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67%.
The figures also show that 85 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 3. This was up from 83 in the previous seven days.