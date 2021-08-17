Lateral flow hits are now available in libraries across the area including in Creswell, Clowne and Whitwell.

One in three people with Covid-19 have no symptoms. Regular testing helps prevent the spread of the virus.Tests are also available from pharmacies, through home ordering or from one of the council’s mobile testing vans.

A Covid-19 Lateral flow testis processed. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and communities, councillor Carol Hart said: “Vaccinations are vital in helping to reduce the impacts of Covid 19 but anything we can do to help prevent the spread of the virus is still key.

“That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to carry on testing themselves, and their families, in order to reduce the spread further.”