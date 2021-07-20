Coronavirus: Bassetlaw infection rate currently highest across Nottinghamshire

The district’s current infecton rate stands at 895.6, up from 638.5 the previous week, according to the most recent data available.

A total of 1,013 positive cases have been confirmed in the week leading up to July 19, wih 140 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The good news is that no coronvirus-related deaths have been recorded in the district for months.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Admissions to Bassetlaw Hospital are also at a minimum with just two patients being treated for coronavirus at the site, neither of whom require intensive care.

It comes after Freedom Day, which commenced yesterday, saw the last round of coronvirus restrictions lift, with mask wearing now voluntary.

Here are the infection rates for elsewhere in the county:

Mansfield: 485.3

Ashfield: 530.9

Newark and Sherwood: 712.4

Brotowe: 633.3

Nottingham: 586.7

Gedling: 729.4

Ruscliffe: 661.1