Coronavirus cases are now falling in every local area of the UK as the Omicron wave subsides.

But rates remain high across the north of England and Northern Ireland, the latest figures show.

Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

The North East remains the worst affected part of the UK, with a rate of 1,586.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13.

This is a 39% fall from the rate seen the week before.

Bassetlaw rates were at 1153.2 cases per 100,000, compared to 1977.5 per 100,000 in the week to January 6.

This means coronavirus rates in Bassetlaw have decreased by 41.7% from the week before.

Nationally, Wales had the lowest rate, at just 593.9 cases per 100,000.

But comparison across the UK nations is difficult as case numbers do not include positive lateral flow tests in Scotland or Wales.

England’s Plan B measures are to end next Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that restrictions brought in across Scotland to deal with the Omicron wave will end on Monday.

This will see nightclubs reopen and social distancing requirements in hospitality venues end.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 13.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw with the highest case rates right now.

1. Carlton in Lindrick and Langold Carlton in Lindrick and Langold had 1142.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to January 13, a decrease of 42.7% from the week before.

2. Retford East Retford East had 1021.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to January 13, a decrease of 31.8% from the week before.

3. Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton had 868.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to January 13, a decrease of 55.8% from the week before.

4. Tuxford, Markham and Rampton Tuxford, Markham and Rampton had 911.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to January 13, a decrease of 44.9% from the week before.