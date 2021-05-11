Bassetlaw Covid rate plummets below national average as zero deaths recorded in England for first time since July

It comes as zero coronavirus-related deaths were reported in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland over the latest 24-hour period – for the first time since July 2020.

According to the latest seven-day rolling figures, the infection rate of the virus in Bassetlaw is 18.6 people per 100,000 of population.

That’s above the national average for England, which stands at 21.4 per 100,000, according to the most recent Government figures available.

Doctor Chris Parry speaks with a member of the public before administering the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in north Nottinghamshire, Mansfield and Ashfield also saw infection rates dip below the national average.

Meanwhile, the roadmap is on track and planned Step 3 easements will go ahead on May 17, the Prime Minister has confirmed this week.

The majority of the indoor and remaining outdoor economy can reopen, and gathering limits will increase indoors and outdoors.

Guidance for close contact between friends and family will also be updated.