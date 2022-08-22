Autumn booster jabs available in September for those most at risk from Covid-19
Following the updated advice from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation, the NHS has set out plans for the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
An autumn booster jab will be offered to everyone aged 50 and over as well as those who are at highest risk from serious illness such as pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions as well as front-line health and social care workers.
Extensive planning for the roll-out is under way in Nottinghamshire and the National Booking Service is set to open on September 5 to over 75’s and front-line health and social care workers, with jabs being administered from September 12.
As with previous vaccination phases, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119, as long as it has been three months since their last dose. Once the most vulnerable have booked an appointment, the remaining eligible groups will then begin to be called forward.
Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire chief executive, said: “Vaccination against Covid-19 is our best defence against becoming very unwell and we have already seen what a difference this has made within our own hospitals.
“I would urge all those who are eligible to book in for a jab to make sure they have topped up their immunity ahead of this Winter.”
The NHS will contact people when it is their turn to book a Covid-19 vaccine – you do not need to contact the NHS to arrange an appointment until the booking system has opened on September 5.