83 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Bassetlaw

A total of 17,241 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, October 21, up from 17,158 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Bassetlaw now stands at 14,576 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 12,993.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 51,484 over the period, to 8,641,221.

The dashboard also shows 251 people had died in the area by Thursday, October 21 – up from 250 on Wednesday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, an increase on two the previous week.

They are among 11,003 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Bassetlaw have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 84,039 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, October 20 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.