62 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 55,792 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (May 10) in Nottinghamshire, up from 55,730 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

62 more coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Nottinghamshire (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,736 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 6,887.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 6,174 over the period, to 4,437,217.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 330,819 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 539 over the period.