33 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 55,899 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by yesterday morning in the county, up from 55,866 the same time on Wednesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 33 in the last 24 hours, official figures show. (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,749 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 6,898.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 2,656 over the period, to 4,444,631.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 331,416 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 187 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.