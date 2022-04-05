The withdrawal of free tests for most people in the country on April 1 means the figures are not an accurate reflection of the number of people with Covid.

A total of 38,198 cases had been confirmed in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 4 (Monday), up from 37,927 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Bassetlaw, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,295 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 31,806.

The number of coronavirus cases in Bassetlaw has increased by 271.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 142,807 over the last 24 hours, to 21,359,681.

England’s change in testing requirements means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is also likely to be an underestimate.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Bassetlaw.

The dashboard shows 308 people had died in the area by April 4 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 13,164 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Bassetlaw have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,909 people had received a booster or third dose by April 3 (Sunday) – 68% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 89,463 people (82%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.