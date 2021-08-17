189 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Bassetlaw

A total of 12,118 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16, up from 11,929 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Bassetlaw now stands at 10,245 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,724.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613.

One of the Worksop vaccination centres.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Bassetlaw.

The dashboard shows 234 people had died in the area by August 16 – up from 233 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 10,354 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Bassetlaw have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,031 people had received both jabs by August 15 – 76 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76 per cent of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.