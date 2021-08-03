A total of 11,279 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday August 2, up from 11,114 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Bassetlaw now stands at 9,603 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,157.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 71,580 over the period, to 5,902,354.

Three-quarters of people in Bassetlaw have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. One of the vaccination centres in Worksop.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Bassetlaw.

The dashboard shows 231 people had died in the area by August 2 – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 10,263 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The latest figures show 73,858 people had received both jabs by August 1 – 73 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 72 per cent of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.