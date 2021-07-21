107 further coronavirus cases in Bassetlaw

A total of 10,303 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 20 (Tuesday), up from 10,196 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Bassetlaw now stands at 8,772 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 8,550.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 46,125 over the period, to 5,519,602.

(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Bassetlaw.

The dashboard shows 229 people had died in the area by July 20 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 10,219 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Bassetlaw have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 70,834 people had received both jabs by July 19 (Monday) – 70% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 69% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.