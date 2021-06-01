Coronavirus: Infection rate continues to drop in Bassetlaw despite Indian variant fears

The current infection rate stands at 10.6, down from 12.8 and well below the national average at 27.2.

Bassetlaw has one of the lowest infection rates in the county, recording 12 positive cases of the virus in the week leading to May 31.

But recent figures have revealed that up to three more cases of the Indian variant, which accounts for up to three-quarters of new UK cases, have been detected in the district.

An elderly woman is seen wearing a face mask (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London and a member of Independent Sage, says the planned easing of restrictions on June 21 should be delayed to avoid a ‘third wave’.

She told BBC Radio 4: “If we can just delay international travel, delay stage four of the road map until we have a much higher proportion of people vaccinated with two doses, we’re in a much better position.