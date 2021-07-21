Coronavirus: Health chief's warning as cases soar in Bassetlaw

Most legal restrictions have been lifted and England is now in Step 4 – but Covid-19 is stillwidely circulating in Bassetlaw which this week boasts the highest infection rate in the county.

A total of 832 cases per 100,000 of the population were confirmed in the week leading up to July 16 – a rise of 120 per cent.

Jonathan Gribbin, director of Public Health for Nottinghamshire said: “With rates rising sharply in Bassetlaw, it remains vitally important that local people in the district and across the county continue to self-isolate and order a PCR test if they have symptoms.

Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire's Director of Public Health.

“Doing this stops the virus from spreading.

"Vaccines have weakened the link between cases and hospitalisations, but we still see people of all ages being admitted to Nottinghamshire hospitals, and sharply rising rates in Bassetlaw increases the risk of more people experiencing complications.

"We can reduce this risk and avoid further pressures for hospitals in the region by immediately isolating and getting a test if we have symptoms.

“Acting carefully and remaining cautious also means continuing to follow guidance about frequent handwashing, reducing close contact with other people, using face coverings in crowded indoor areas and keeping indoor areas well ventilated with fresh air.

"I’d also like to remind people who do not have symptoms that they should still get a rapid Covid-19 lateral flow test twice a week. If the LFT result is positive, you must self-isolate and get a PCR test to confirm the result.

“Let’s take this next step safely.”

PCR testing for people in Bassetlaw who have Covid-19 symptoms is available at Central Avenue in Worksop.

A PCR testing unit is also available at Churchgate in Retford on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Residents are reminded that they are still required to self-isolate and get a PCR test if they, or anyone the live with, develop symptoms of Covid-19.

The symptoms are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or you’ve lost your sense of smell or taste, or they’ve changed.