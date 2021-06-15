Coronavirus: Bassetlaw infection rate rises as Boris Johnson announces four-week 'Freedom Day' delay

The latest figures show that the infection rate in the disrict has increased to 16.8, up from 12.8 per 100,000 of the population, during the week leading up to June 14.

This is much lower than the national average however, which currently stands at 67.

A total of 19 cases have been recorded in the past seven days, but there hasn’t been a coronavirus-related death recorded in the district for months.

Doctor Chris Parry speaks with a member of the public before administering the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the north of the county, Ashfield (30.50 to 40.7) and Mansfield (13.70 to 22.9) also saw an increase.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be a delay to the last round of coronavirus restrictions easing on June 21, referred to as ‘Freedom Day’.

The date has been moved to July 12 due to concerns surrounding the Delta variant, which is said to spread faster than the Kent variant.