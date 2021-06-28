Coronavirus: Bassetlaw infection rate climbs amid Delta variant fears

The latest figures show that the rate has climbed from 69 to 85.8 in the week leading to June 27.

That’s 97 new cases of the virus in seven days, with 14 cases recorded in the last 24 hours alone.

But depsite the fact the Delta variant has been indentified in Bassetlaw and now accounts for around 95 per cent of new cases sequenced in the UK, Public Health England said vaccines continue to have a “crucial effect on hospital admission and death”.

Photo by Getty Images.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Through the success of our vaccination programme, data suggest we have begun to break the link between cases and hospitalisations. This is hugely encouraging news, but we cannot become complacent."

Elsewhere in North Nottinghamshire, Mansfield’s infection rate also rose from 45.70 to 50.5.