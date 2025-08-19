Come along and learn more about your local NHS hospitals

Microphone stand

Local residents are warmly invited to attend Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ (DBTH) Annual Members Meeting (AMM) on Tuesday 30 September 2025, taking place between 5.00pm and 7.00pm in the Education Centre at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Annual Members Meeting is an opportunity for patients, members of the public, colleagues and stakeholders to learn more about the Trust’s work, performance, and priorities.

It includes a formal presentation of DBTH’s Annual Report and Accounts for 2024/25, alongside an open and transparent discussion about the organisation’s achievements, challenges and plans for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the formal meeting, attendees can explore a special exhibition showcasing the work of services and teams across the Trust. This informal session offers a chance to speak with colleagues and learn more about how local NHS services are delivered.

Encouraging local people to attend, Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “This meeting is a valuable opportunity for us to connect with our communities, share what we’ve achieved, and be honest about the challenges we face. Whether you’re a long-standing Member or simply interested in how your local NHS is run, I encourage you to come along, ask questions, and hear directly from the teams delivering care every day.”

The event is free to attend and open to all. For planning purposes, attendees are asked to register in advance.

To sign up, visit: https://tinyurl.com/DBTHAMMBook. Access requirements can be noted during registration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is one of the region’s largest providers of hospital care, serving a population of more than 440,000 across Doncaster, Worksop and surrounding areas. The Trust runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, with over 7,000 colleagues working across its sites.