Choose the right NHS service during industrial action

People are being urged to choose the right NHS service during the resident doctor industrial action, which is due to begin this Friday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident doctors (formerly known as junior doctors) make up around half the medical workforce in England, so significant disruption is expected. The strike action is due to take place from 7am on Friday 25 July 2025 until 7am on Wednesday 30 July 2025.

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Resident doctors do a vital job, so losing this huge part of our workforce will have a big impact on our local NHS services and waiting times in A&E could be longer than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a range of NHS services available for different needs, such as pharmacies, urgent treatment centres and mental health crisis support. If you’re not sure which service is best, please visit NHS111 or phone 111 to be directed to the right place.”

Accident & Emergency

Manjeet Shehmar, Medical Director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We apologise for any disruption patients may experience during the upcoming industrial action. If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned.

“If you have a family member or friend in hospital, you can help them to be discharged more quickly by giving them a lift home, making sure they have essential shopping and important items like clothing and a key. I would like to thank the public for their continued support.

“Whilst strikes create significant pressure, patient safety is our highest priority, and we have well-tested plans in place to ensure we can continue to deliver urgent and emergency care to those who need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with an NHS appointment during the industrial action should attend unless they have been contacted to say it has been postponed.

Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is important that people who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases.

Find out more about other NHS services:

NHS 111

There are a range of services available to help. Visit 111.nhs.uk or phone 111, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for advice, appointments or to get directed to the most appropriate service.

Pharmacy

Local pharmacies can help with less urgent conditions and may be able to offer treatment and some prescription medicine without you needing to see a GP (this is called Pharmacy First).

Conditions they can treat through Pharmacy First are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

earache (aged 1 to 17 years) impetigo (aged 1 year and over) infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over) shingles (aged 18 years and over) sinusitis (aged 12 years and over) sore throat (aged 5 years and over) urinary tract infections or UTIs (women aged 16 to 64 years)

Some pharmacies open late (until midnight) and at weekends. Find out more about pharmacies near you on our website: notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-services/community-pharmacy/

Self-care

We also have self-care information to help you manage common conditions such as minor burns and scalds, conjunctivitis, constipation and cystitis on our website: notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/stay-well/self-care/

Children’s health and wellbeing

Find advice for worried parents, covering common illnesses and when to seek treatment for you baby or child. This covers conditions such as chickenpox, asthma, earache, scarlet fever and many more. Visit: https://notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-services/childrens-health-and-wellbeing/

Mental health

If you need mental health support, or are in crisis, you can call 111 (option 2) to be directed to the right support. You can also find information on mental health services and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Crisis Sanctuaries can help you with support, information and guidance if you are over 18 years old and experiencing mental health issues or in a mental health crisis.

You can just drop in to one of the sanctuaries or visit https://www.nottinghamshirecrisissanctuaries.tv/ for more information.

Beeston: 318 High Road, NG9 1EJ: 6pm to 11pm Monday to Sunday Mansfield: top of St John Street, NG18 1QJ: 4pm to 9pm Monday to Sunday Worksop: Hardy Street, S80 1EH: 5pm to 10pm Wednesday and Sunday Nottingham City: the Wellbeing Hub, 73 Hounds Gate, NG1 6BB: 6pm to 11pm Monday to Sunday

General practice

Contact your General Practice team about symptoms that aren’t going away. They can offer telephone, online, or face-to-face appointments with a GP, nurse or other healthcare professional depending on what your health concern is. Remember, your GP is open until 6.30pm and if you need help out of hours, please visit 111 online or phone 111.

Urgent treatment centres

You can visit your local Urgent Treatment Centre for sprains, fractures, minor burns and skin infections:

Nottingham – The NHS Urgent Treatment Centre (next to the BBC building) is open every day from 7am-7pm. Seaton House, London Road, Nottingham, NG2 4LA Tel: 0115 883 8500 Newark – Newark Hospital is open every day 8am-10.30pm (last patient seen at 9.30pm). Boundary Road, NG24 4DE

Dental care

For urgent dental care you can call your local NHS dentist, contact NHS111 or visit Dental care - NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB for a list of practices offering urgent dental appointments.