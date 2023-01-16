Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has appointed a new chief nurse.

Karen Jessop has joined Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) as the organisation’s Chief Nurse.

Karen Jessop was previously the Deputy Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals (STH), a position she held between October 2017 and January 2023.

Speaking about her appointment as Chief Nurse, Karen said: “I am delighted to finally join Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals. This Trust has the ambition to be the safest in England, outstanding in all that it does. I believe that our nurses, midwives and allied health professionals have an integral role to play in achieving this goal, and I am excited to be a part of this journey and help to lead us in this direction.

“I’ve been able to visit the Trust on several occasions throughout December, and have already met with many different colleagues and teams. In the coming weeks I hope to meet many more individuals and hear their ideas on how we can improve, develop and enhance our services – as well as how we can further support colleagues to deliver the very best care.”

Qualifying as a Registered Nurse over 25 years ago, Karen joined Hull University Hospitals in 1995 where she spent the next two decades holding a variety of roles within critical care and surgery. Karen eventually progressed to become a Matron and a Divisional Nurse Manager, also qualifying as a Registered Midwife and completing a Master’s Degree in Health Care Leadership with the University of Birmingham.

The Chief Nurse provides leadership to around 3,000 clinical staff.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Karen to the trust and her new role. I am confident that Karen will provide inspirational leadership to the trust’s largest professional teams, helping us to deliver our strategic objectives and, crucially, ensuring that we are the employer of choice for nurses, midwifes and allied health professionals to ensure that we able to provide the very highest standards of care for the patients of Doncaster, Bassetlaw and beyond.”