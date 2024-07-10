Charity’s first ever 'Pyjama Day' to raise funds for Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity has announced an exciting new event to support its latest fundraising initiative, the Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal.

On Friday, 19 July, the Charity will host its inaugural 'Pyjama Day', inviting the Bassetlaw community and beyond to participate in this fun fundraising activity.

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager for the hospital charity, said: “When we’re unwell, pyjamas or comfy clothes are our go-to items. With the expansion of paediatric inpatient care at Bassetlaw Hospital, we thought a fundraising Pyjama Day would be a great symbolic event to help us raise funds towards the appeal.

“While our main Pyjama Day is planned for Friday, 19 July, organisations can host their event any day within July. Whether you’re an individual, a family, a school, or a corporate organisation, working from home or in the office, everyone can get involved and help us get one step closer to reaching our £100,000 target.”

In 2020, an investment of £17.6 million was announced by the Government to reform, redevelop, and relocate emergency, paediatric, and some inpatient services at Bassetlaw Hospital. Building on this, the Trust has committed an additional £5 million to the project.

To further enhance the services in scope of the project, the hospital charity launched the Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal in 2024, aiming to raise an additional £100,000.

These funds will provide the finishing touches needed to elevate the new facility from outstanding to exceptional, funding extras beyond what is typically possible through ordinary NHS budgets.

The appeal focuses on several projects for the Emergency Department, Children’s Assessment Unit, and Assessment Treatment Centre. These projects centre on themes of comfort and play, enhancing patient experiences by transforming the environment, funding new equipment, and ensuring the most comfortable experience possible for patients.

One of the standout projects is the creation of a new outdoor play area within the Children’s Assessment Unit (CAU). Outdoor play areas are rare in hospitals due to limited space, but Bassetlaw Hospital is fortunate to have an indoor play area that leads to a large outdoor space. This area will be transformed into an accessible, wonderful play space for young patients and their families, making Bassetlaw one of the few hospitals regionally to offer such a facility.

Local business Marketing Labs is one of the first organisations to have signed up for the fundraising initiative.

Melissa Hardy, Head of Content, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating: “We are delighted to support this fantastic initiative and look forward to seeing our staff in their pyjamas, all for a great cause.

"We’ll be hosting our PJ day on Monday, 22 July, and we've got something quite special planned! In a sort of evil twist, we're asking our team to wear pyjamas bought for them by another person and make a donation to the charity. We've drawn the names randomly, and nobody knows who is responsible for buying their PJs - a bit like Secret Santa!”

So, grab your favourite PJs and join Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals this July for the first-ever Pyjama Day. Join Marketing Labs and Bassetlaw Hospital colleagues in this fun-filled event to support a great cause.