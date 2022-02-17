The mum-of-three has stressed the importance of regular check-ups and maintains her cancer diagnosis could have been prevented if she had attended screening.

The interval between routine cervical cancer screening has now be extended from every three years to every five years because the test used in detecting cervical cancers has changed.

Currently, cervical screening is available to eligible people aged 25 to 64 in England, and looks for the human papillomavirus (HPV) which can cause abnormal cells in the cervix, which can then lead to cancer if not treated.

Vicki's "Right to Fight" Campaign on Facebook

The UK National Screening Committee now advise that testing should be offered every three years as the new test detects who is at higher risk of developing cervical cancer with greater accuracy than previous screening.

This additional two years between screening could also potentially see missed diagnosis and further deaths from cervical cancer.

Victoria urges women to get checked regularly, and raises further awareness through her campaign ‘Vicki’s Right to Fight’.

She said “Screening should remain at three years and not change to five. The government should stop trying to play god with people's lives and the age should be dropped to 18.

"I was 24 when I had a smear test. I missed my appointment by one year and got told I had cervical cancer 1b1, if there was to be a change I would have been 29 having a smear and I would not be here today.

“Women are waiting longer these days before starting families and the average age now is 31, if women attend their first screening at 25 they could be told they have cancer before 30 and this would have a devastating effect especially to those who have no children. I was lucky I already had 3 children by the age of 23”.

Victoria added: “I am one person standing for millions who need to be heard. We must carry on getting regular tests, look out for cervical cancer symptoms and try to save as many lives as possible”.

According to Cancer Research UK 99.8% of cervical cancer cases are preventable if detected and treated in time.