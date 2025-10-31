Campaign launched to help families give up smoking during pregnancy

Cllr Dawn Justice, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, Nottinghamshire County Council

Partners across the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Smoking & Tobacco Alliance have been working together to develop a smoking in pregnancy health promotion campaign, which launched on 27 October. The six-week health promotion campaign will run until 7 December, explaining more about the benefits of giving up smoking in pregnancy and the support available locally.

All pregnant women are offered stop-smoking support by their maternity service. Those who are planning a baby, the partner or family member of someone who is pregnant, or for anyone else who would like to give up smoking, help to stop is available from free local services.

Councillor Dawn Justice, Portfolio Holder for Public Health and Communities at Nottinghamshire County Council, added: “I’m pleased to support this initiative to encourage pregnant women to take control of their health and protect their babies by giving up smoking. You don’t have to do it alone; we have local services in place to help.

“Pregnancy is a big motivator to give up smoking. Lots of people get help to stop when they know they are going to be parents. Giving up smoking can also help you save money – which you could then spend on your current or expanding family.”

Even though smoking is reducing locally, local data shows that the proportion of pregnant women who are smoking when their baby is due is still higher in Nottinghamshire and Nottingham than for England as a whole. Smoking in pregnancy is harmful both for mum and for baby. Second-hand smoke exposure is harmful for babies after they are born too. But the good news is, you can prevent harm to your baby by giving up smoking.

Councillor Helen Kalsi, Executive Member for Adult Social Care and Health at Nottingham City noted that “We’re proud that this free, local service is here to help. Whether you’re planning a pregnancy, have a partner or family member who’s expecting, or simply want to quit for your own health, support is available.

“It’s so important that every pregnant woman has access to the right support to stop smoking. No one has to face quitting alone — the right support can make all the difference for the whole family.”

Partners and others can also get help to quit. Josh, a Nottinghamshire parent, who gave up smoking during his partner’s pregnancy said: “It's about the baby. It's all about him and his wellbeing and upbringing, we don't want that around him.”

Community stop smoking services offer personalised advice, FREE stop smoking aids and ongoing support to help people quit. You are more than three times more likely to quit successfully by using a stop smoking service for support. Nottinghamshire County residents can access their local service by phoning 0115 772 2515 or visiting www.yourhealthnotts.co.uk. Residents of Nottingham City can access their local service by phoning 0115 648 5724 or visiting www.thrivingnott.org.uk