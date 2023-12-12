Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as charities have said women still face too many barriers to regular testing, as fewer people in England underwent tests than before the coronavirus pandemic

NHS England figures show 25,410 of the 37,200 people invited for a screening in the former NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG had a test in the year to March this year.

It meant uptake of the screening stood at 68 per cent – down from 69 per cent the year before, and below pre-pandemic levels of 74 per cent in 2019-20.

Breast screening uptake in Nottinghamshire remains below pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Other

Dr Claire Knight, senior health information manager at Cancer Research UK, said: "Breast screening is an important tool for spotting the early signs of breast cancer at a stage when treatment is more likely to be successful.

"Tackling barriers is important to ensure that everyone who wants to take up their screening invitation can find it easy to do so.”

The figures show breast screening uptake across England increased to 65 per cent last year from 63 per cent in 2021-22.

However, it remained well below pre-pandemic levels when 70 per cent was recorded.

Melanie Sturtevant, associate director of policy, evidence and influencing at Breast Cancer Now, said: "It’s deeply worrying that breast screening uptake remains well below the minimum 70 oer cent target, as it plays a vital role in saving lives from breast cancer.

“Far too many people face barriers and difficulties accessing screening and Government investment is needed to make the programme more accessible and convenient.

An NHS spokesperson said: "The NHS is sending out more breast screening invitations than ever before, so anyone who has received an invitation should make an appointment – it could save your life."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "It is vital to detect cancer as early as possible, and more than 2 million eligible women received breast cancer scans last year, up significantly on the previous two years.

"NHS breast cancer screening has been recovering since the height of the pandemic, and earlier this year we invested a further £10 million for 29 new breast screening units, and over 60 life-saving upgrades to services in the areas where they are most needed."

Simon Castle, deputy director of cancer, diagnostics, and end of life care at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Women are invited for NHS breast screening every three years between the ages of 50 and 71 and we would urge everyone invited to take up the offer of this life-saving screening.

“Regular breast screening is one of the best ways to spot a cancer that is too small to feel or see and we know that is saves around 1,300 lives each year in the UK.

"You will be contacted by letter, and we would encourage all eligible women in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire to take up the offer as it is the best way to spot cancers at an early stage.