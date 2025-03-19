Breaking down barriers with key word signing has positive impact on patient with a learning disability

Hear how Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s Intellectual Developmental Disability Speech and Language Therapy service introduced a key word signing system for care home staff to help them support Simon, a resident, with his communication needs, enabling him to engage more and his confidence to grow.

Simon has a mild learning disability, is very sociable and is generally a happy gentleman. Simon’s condition means he can only communicate using single words which can sometimes be difficult to understand.

He moved from his family home in 2022 to reside at The Oaklands, a home and respite care for adults with learning disabilities near Mansfield in Nottinghamshire.

Whilst at The Oaklands, the care staff and Simon’s family had noticed uncharacteristic behaviours that they had never seen before.

Simon, resident at The Oaklands, with care home staff

Support Worker Emily, from the care home, said, “Simon was showing frustrations towards other residents which staff thought could be linked to his difficulties expressing himself. This had a huge impact between relationships with other residents and the staff who care for him.”

A referral was made to the Trust’s Community Intellectual Developmental Disability Speech and Language Therapy service to review Simon’s communication needs.

Jacqueline Duffy, Assistant Speech and Language Therapist at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said, “A speech and language therapist met with the family and the care-coordinator from the Oaklands to discuss and plan what communication support everyone felt would be beneficial for Simon.

“Visual resources were created for Simon to be able to support him to get his message across and training was given to care home staff to learn a key word signing system that he was familiar with.

Jacqueline Duffy, Assistant Speech and Language Therapist

“These changes gave Simon alternative ways of communication that is valued by everyone. The visual resources have helped to provide clarity and reassurance. The signing supports staff to have a better understanding of what Simon is saying. It also provides Simon with another visual element of communication which can support how he is processing what people are saying.”

The small changes that have been implemented have improved Simon’s quality of life and Jacqueline and care staff say he is now so much happier within himself.

Support Worker Jo, from the care home said, “The frustrations he was previously expressing reduced significantly, and he therefore no longer requires constant observations.

“Simon’s relationships with staff and other residents are more positive and he is engaging with things he enjoys doing with more confidence.”

As the care home staff started to use the key word signing with Simon, the staff saw a positive response from him.

Dan, Deputy Manager, at the care home said, “It’s great that our staff team has begun to embed the key word signing system into everyday practice. It has really improved communication between Simon, other residents and staff. He seems to be able to understand us better and we can now understand what Simon is trying to say to us.

“I can’t stress the benefit of the sessions from the Speech and Language Therapist in helping support Simon. His confidence has grown, his frustrations have lessened, and the incidents of adverse behaviour have stopped.

Simon’s sister was touched by the efforts that staff have gone to, to get to know Simon better. She said, “I am overwhelmed by the mutual respect staff have for Simon and the time they have taken to learn signs. I have observed that he is much more settled which gives me the reassurance and peace of mind that he is happy and doing well.”

Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s Speech and Language Therapy Service for adults with an Intellectual Disability provide specialist assessment, formulation, therapy, support and advice for people with speech, language and communication needs or dysphagia (difficulty swallowing). Read more about the team and how to this service on the Trust’s website.