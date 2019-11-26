Brave family of Clowne teenager who died suddenly from undiagnosed heart condition raise £4,650 in her memory

The family of a Clowne teenager who died suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition have raised a whopping £4,650 for charity.

The vital funds were raised in memory of Bethany Mycroft at a coffee and cake day on Friday (November 22).

This is the fifth coffee and cake day for ‘vibrant and talented’ Bethany, who passed away in 2015 aged just 14.

Following her death, her family were found to have a condition called brugada syndrome, which affects the electrical signals to the heart and in certain circumstances can cause it to stop with no warning.

Relatives including parents Robert and Dawn have since raised tens of thousands for C-R-Y, which holds ECG screening events for young people.

