Book your winter vaccines for the best protection against flu and COVID-19

Pregnant women and people with long-term conditions are being urged to book their winter vaccinations for the best protection against flu and COVID-19.
Those people who are eligible include pregnant women and those with:
conditions that affect breathing, such as asthma (needing a steroid inhaler or tablets), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or cystic fibrosis
heart conditions, such as coronary heart disease or hypertension
chronic kidney disease
liver disease, such as cirrhosis or hepatitis
chronic digestive issues, such as severe gastro-oesophageal reflux
some conditions that affect the brain or nerves, such as Parkinson's disease, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy
a learning disability
diabetes, Addison's disease or hypopituitary syndrome
problems with the spleen, such as sickle cell disease, or if the spleen has been removed
a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or above
severe mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder
some genetic disorders, such as mitochondrial disease and chromosomal conditions
a weakened immune system due to a condition such as HIV or AIDS, or due to a treatment such as chemotherapy or steroid medicine.
Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “If you have a long-term condition and you catch flu this winter, you may reduce your chances of being hospitalised by up to a third, just by getting vaccinated.