Bircotes care provider proud to be rated 'Outstanding' by Government watchdog

A care-at-home provider in Bircotes has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Lillie-Rose Home Care on Shrewsbury Road, which provides care and support to people in their own homes, was rated ‘Outstanding’ in the well-led and caring categories and ‘Good’ for the safe, responsive and effective categories – but the overall points accured were enough to see it rated ‘Outstanding’ overall.

Nicole Shippey, registered manager at Lillie-Rose Home Care, said: “It was kind of overwhelming but also a relief to be recognised in this way because we know we work very hard to provide the best service we can.

"This is for everyone connected with Lillie-Rose, it’s a team effort and everybody plays their part from the ground up to make something like this achieveable.

“We’ve already started work to improve on the three categories we didn’t get ‘Outstanding’ in this time so that next time, it will be even better.”

In their report, inspectors noted that the people ‘knew how to give feedback or make complaints’ and were ‘confident the service took these seriously and acted on it’.

They said leaders ‘regularly collected feedback’ and ‘regularly reviewed people’s health, care, wellbeing and communication needs’, which meant they could effectively update and monitor care plans and risk assessments.

The service made sure that there was always enough staff with the right skills, knowledge and experience to keep people safe.

They said leaders ‘had the knowledge and credibility to lead effectively’ and ‘supported staff wellbeing and treated them equally’.

Furthermore, staff helped people to ‘understand their care and treatment so that they could make informed decisions’ and ‘involved relatives and families in making decisions in people’s best interests where they did not have capacity’.

Inspectors said they saw leaders ‘analyse accidents and incidents and make improvements as a result’ and staff ‘work with partners involved in people’s care for the best outcomes’.

Greg Rielly, CQC deputy director of operations in the midlands, said: “During our inspection, we found an organisation that cares deeply about providing people with the very best care and support possible.

"Leaders and staff had created a shared vision and culture that was based on listening, learning and trust which had a positive impact on people using the service.

“People and relatives spoke positively about the quality of their care and described being treated with kindness and compassion.

"Staff fully involved people and their relatives in planning their care, treating them as individuals with care that effectively met their needs and preferences.

“Lillie-Rose Home Care was providing the basics of safe, effective and responsive care really well, which meant they were able to spend time looking beyond this on how to support people’s wellbeing and make an exceptional difference to their lives.

"It was also very impressive to see staff supporting people to live healthier lives which could help reduce the need for care and support in the future.

“Leaders were always visible, knowledgeable and supportive, consistently helping staff develop in their roles to maintain high quality care and continually improve the service.

“Leaders and staff at Lillie-Rose Home Care should be proud of the many positive findings of this report and the high-quality care they are providing.”