On June 27 students attended the event where they were presented with a wide variety of job opportunities within the health and social care sector.

Working in partnership with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Retford Oaks Academy, and other health, social care, and educational originations ‘We Care into the Future’ supported local students to understand what career opportunities the NHS and care sector has to offer.

Year 8 students from secondary schools across Bassetlaw were invited to learn about over 100 careers at 45 stands across the event.

Dr Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “We were so pleased to be able to host the ‘We Care into the Future’ careers event at the Retford Education Centre this year. After successes at past Doncaster events, we were delighted to give local Bassetlaw students the opportunity to meet in-person specialists in health and social care as well as educationalist who were able to both educate and inspire them for future career pathways that can both benefit themselves and their local communities.”

Luke Dickinson, Principal for Retford Oaks Academy, a Foundation School in Health, said: “The day was a fantastic opportunity for our young people, allowing them to learn about a wider range of opportunities within the health and care sector, outside of the roles they were already aware of.”