The scheme, which has been operational since August and recently moved to Retford, has seen already seen more than 5,200 scans performed.

Michael Stubbins, from Sutton-cum-Lound, urged others to take up the offer of an appointment if offered one by their GP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I smoked from the age of 20 when I started going out to the pubs – it’s what everyone did,” he said. “I didn’t have an interest in cigarettes until then. I don’t suppose we were aware of the dangers of smoking, so it just seemed natural.

Michael Stubbins, from Sutton-cum-Lound took advantage of a Targeted Lung Health Check

“In 2001, I immediately stopped smoking when I was 53 and the price of a packet went up to £5 after the Budget.”

Michael, aged 74, said he received a letter in the post inviting him to take part in the Targeted Lung Health Check programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “The scan itself was very quick and totally painless. It was great because I didn’t have to travel far and I could park for free.

“I parked in Morrisons and popped for my CT scan during my weekly shop. I was literally in and out and done.”

Dr Jason Page, clinical director for the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Targeted Lung Health Check Programme, said: “Cancer is a sensitive and personal issue and we know many people find it a difficult subject to talk about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This programme is designed to help detect lung cancer early as well as other health conditions such as lung problems.

“If you receive an invite letter, please don’t ignore it – read the local information booklet and take up the opportunity for a lung health check.”