Bassetlaw leaders give different views on the impact of health shake-up

As of tomorrow (July 1), Bassetlaw CCG will dissolve and transition into the new Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB).

The ICB will sit within the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care System (ICS) which brings together providers and commissioners of NHS and care services across the county, including Bassetlaw.

In the past, some health officials and politicians have believed this move would mean patients would have to travel elsewhere in Nottinghamshire, and funding for services diverted from Bassetlaw potentially putting the future of Bassetlaw Hospital at risk.

However, Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership, a new collaboration of organisations which will ensure people in Bassetlaw receive appropriate health and wellbeing support, has said there will be ‘no change’ for patients in Bassetlaw who require hospital treatment at Bassetlaw or Doncaster Hospitals, or for those who need to receive specialist care elsewhere, like in Sheffield.

Speaking on the changes, Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, said the district will have the ‘best of both worlds’.

He said: “The change to our ICS means that we will have the best of both worlds, having a system that links up better with the rest of Nottinghamshire and the County Council, as well as being able to continue with our strong links to services in South Yorkshire, many of which are closer than those in the rest of the county.

"There are no changes at all to infrastructure projects, such as our planned A&E upgrade and plans for evening and weekend children’s provision.

“The great news on this front is that the Conservative government has also increased funding from £14.9million to £17.6million, so Bassetlaw will be getting a much better deal.

“I find it reprehensible that some people are once again making wild claims about the hospital closing down, breast cancer services being cut or people being forced to travel to Nottingham for treatment.

"None of this is true, and I’m glad that the statements from Ministers, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Nottingham & Nottinghamshire ICB and Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership confirms this.

"This is a time for putting patients first, not political posturing.”

Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The changes that have been made to our health geography in Bassetlaw were entirely political in nature and not driven by a desire to securing better health outcomes for local patients and residents.

“The health service didn't want these changes in the first place - on the contrary they were forced through by government ministers and Conservative MPs.

“At every stage I made it clear that these health changes were unnecessary and risked implications for our current and future health service provision and patient pathways.

"The fact that so much work has had to be done to secure guarantees for existing services at this time tells you everything you need to know.

"The NHS is under enormous pressure, and I have no doubt the Government intends to drive through further changes to the way that services are delivered. I am sceptical that these changes will be to the benefit of residents.