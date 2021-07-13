Bassetlaw Hospital's trust looking for new public governors

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is holding elections to four public seas on its council of governors.

Applicants will play a vital role in representing the public and influencing how their local hospitals make plans to improve and develop services.

Governors are required to attend four meetings a year but their role is much more than those commitments.

The trust that runs Bassetlaw Hospital is to hold elections for new governors.

Chair of the board at the trust, Suzy Brain England, said: “Public governors get involved in all manner of activities, offering crucial input and giving voice to the public in discussions about their local hospitals.

"They hold the board of directors to account and ask the questions they know the community would ask. The role is a very rewarding one and it’s an opportunity to contribute towards improving the services we offer patients.”

There are three seats available in Doncaster and one seat on offer in Bassetlaw.

Applicants just need enthusiasm and a desire to help improve patient care -no special qualifications are needed, but they need to be aged over 16 and registered member of the trust.

If anyone is not currently a member of the trust they are able to sign up through www.dbth.nhs.uk

The trust will provide all necessary training, advice and support for those elected. Governors who are elected will be in post for a period of three years and will be eligible to stand for re-election at the end of that period.

Anyone interested can find out more by contacting the foundation trust office on 01302 644157 or by emailing [email protected]

Nominations can be completed by visiting https://secure.cesvotes.com/DBDT2021

