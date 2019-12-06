Bassetlaw Hospital urges people with norovirus not to visit

Health chiefs have warned members of the public not to visit Bassetlaw hospital if they have any symptoms of the norovirus outbreak, which is sweeping the country.

As numbers of people affected by norovirus across the UK rise, Bassetlaw Hospital is urging anyone who has the contagious infection not to visit patients in hospital.

Carol Scholey, Lead Infection Control Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “Although very unpleasant, norovirus usually clears up in one or two days and most people can care for themselves with paracetamol and plenty of fluids. However, this contagious infection can have more worrying consequences for patients already ill in hospital.

Whilst our wards are not currently affected by norovirus, an outbreak could mean that we have to restrict admissions and visitors to wards to contain the virus. That’s why it’s important not to visit hospital if you have had nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea in the last 48 hours. You can also help to reduce the spread of infection by washing your hands thoroughly after using the toilet and before handling food.”

The NHS describes the virus as “a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be very unpleasant, but usually goes away in about two days.”

People regularly contract the virus from eating contaminated food, having contact with an infected person, not washing hands and surfaces.

The common symptoms of norovirus are:Feeling sick, vomiting, diarrhoea, a high temperature (38C or above), a headache and aching arms and legs.