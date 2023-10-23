Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), DBTH is one of only 15 organisations to be awarded this accreditation locally.

In working towards this standard, the Trust has spent the last nine months transforming the way in which colleagues experiencing the menopause are supported in the workplace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this accreditation for the support surrounding the menopause for our colleagues. We believe it is important to foster a workplace where every individual's needs are recognised and supported.

Zoe Linitin, DBTH Chief People Officer, Sam Debbage, DBTH Director of Education and Research, and the Health and Wellbeing Team at 2023 Excellence in People Awards.

"The Menopause Friendly Accreditation reflects our continued commitment to creating an environment where everyone can thrive, regardless of their stage of life. Through understanding, guidance and inclusive policies, we are shaping a hospital community that truly values and respects the experiences of all our colleagues.”

The menopause transition can have a significant and challenging impact on many women, especially whilst at work. Symptoms are often debilitating and unpredictable, including hot flushes, anxiety, insomnia, problems with concentration and memory, fatigue, headaches, muscle and joint pains, urinary symptoms and low mood.

Central to this achievement has been the tireless efforts of the Trust’s Health and Wellbeing Team, helping to create and deliver a programme of activities, schemes and support including a dedicated group chat for colleagues to reach out and discuss their experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team’s weekly Wellbeing Wednesday sessions have been a prominent feature of this support, offering informative sessions on menopause related topics.

The DBTH Learning Resource Centre have also been working to cultivate a menopause library, offering a wide selection of books on the topic of menopause for colleagues to borrow.

A colleague who has received wellbeing support shared: “Thank you to the team for all of their hard work. I don’t think they realise what a difference they’ve made to me – I was genuinely suffering before their support.”