In early January, health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) introduced restricted visiting due to a rise in Covid-19 cases and the prevalence of the Omicron variant.

To help keep families and patients connected, two new services have been set up to support individuals keep in touch with friends, family and loved ones during a hospital stay. They will be launched in the coming weeks.

This includes the Family Liaison Service and Personal Property Exchange.

Bassetlaw Hospital will be launching support services in the coming weeks to help families stay in contact with loved ones.

Stacey Nutt, deputy director of Nursing and Patient Experience at DBTH, said: “As a Trust, we want to make sure that whilst we are doing everything to limit the spread of coronavirus within our hospitals, particularly in light of the Omicron variant, that we still fulfil our commitment to giving patient-centred care.

“We realise the anxiety it causes when a loved one cannot reach their family, so we want to make sure that we are supporting our community to keep those important connections going throughout care and treatment.”

Additionally, local residents are asked to nominate a spokesperson for any family members that are inpatient (if applicable) and to try and limit calls to once per day.

Individuals are asked to avoid ringing before 10:30am as this is usually a busy time.

If the person you are trying to contact has a mobile device of their own, you are encouraged to contact them directly.

If you are unable to make contact with your loved one by phone or cannot speak with the ward directly, please make note of the following services which will be launching at Bassetlaw Hospital in the coming weeks.

The Family Liaison Service helpline will be available for you to call if you are experiencing difficulties contacting the ward. They will:

- Pass on letters to loved ones.

- Arrange video calls using an electronic device supplied to the patient if they don’t have a personal device.

- Deal with general enquiries but the service will not be able to answer any specific requests about the patient’s condition.

Email the Family Liaison Service on [email protected] or call them on 01302 648 064.

Personal Property Exchange: Friends and family members can bring items into the hospital for those staying on the wards via a drop off service, in a small bag. This can include essentials such as:

- A toiletry bag, nightclothes, comfortable shoes or slippers, underwear, glasses, hearing aid and a medication list.

- A communication device such as a mobile phone or a tablet (an iPad or similar) along with a charging cable.

- A contactless debit card if you wish to use the vending machines.

Please do not bring any valuable items such as jewellery or large amounts of money. You can also arrange to collect their laundry items.

For both of the above services please email the Family Liaison Service on [email protected] or call them on 01302 648 064.