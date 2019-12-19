Bassetlaw Hospital staff join colleagues for their own take on popular Christmas carol

Staff at Bassetlaw Hospital have joined forces with colleagues to write and perform their own Christmas carol highlighting some of the excellent work they have done this year.

Festive jumpers mixed with stethoscopes as staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) performed their take on a Christmas favourite – to share their successful initiatives from the last year.

Health professionals from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals penned and performed their own take on the classic Christmas carol.

‘12 Ways of Sharing How We Care, the tuneful take on the Christmas classic 12 Days of Christmas’, features around 50 trust colleagues, from executive directors to ward staff, counting down a number of innovative projects introduced at the local hospitals.

The performance also features a number of talented students from Hall Cross Academy, the trust’s partner ‘Foundation School in Health’, musically accompanying the clinicians.

The ensemble recaps some of the trust’s proudest achievement for the year, including traffic light hats for newborn babies, new hydration processes and the adoption of traffic light coloured lids for water jugs, fluid balance charts, digital transformation, Sharing How We Care, bedside information booklets, Making Mealtimes Matter, increased visiting hours, Time to Clear the Air, new welcome boards and the mental health capacity act.

Over the last year, the trust has worked extremely hard to improve its processes to improve the quality of care it delivers for patients.

Cindy Storer, acting deputy director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, said: “This Christmas, we decided to bring together some of the trust’s singing superstars and heroes of health care, to celebrate the work we have done, as a team, throughout the past year.

“Colleagues work incredibly hard every single day of the year to keep our patients safe and well looked after, and we thought it would be the perfect way to celebrate this, saying a big ‘thank you’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ to every member of Team DBTH.”